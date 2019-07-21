COMMENT:

China. Suddenly everyone is talking about it. If, as has been said, revolution is the Chinese way of change, then what is happening in Hong Kong is not just a protest, it's a rebellion.

Closer to us geographically than the countries from which many of our ancestors hailed, what are we to make of this vast behemoth we know as China? Should we, as Christchurch academic Anne-Marie Brady, advises, be wary of its reach down into the Pacific, its citizens buying up our land, its global companies surveilling our activities, its alleged infiltration of our governing institutions?

Mao Zedong

