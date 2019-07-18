Each week The Front Page takes you behind the scenes of the biggest story from the New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB. Today it's the disturbing stories coming out about Oranga Tamariki. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Four inquiries are under way into Oranga Tamariki, the organisation that is supposed to keep vulnerable children safe from harm.

There was video of a highly distressing baby uplift, and since then, plenty of other worrying stories have come out of the woodwork.

Over the weekend, Māori from across the country packed out an Auckland hui for the launch of one of the inquiries

