

There's roughly 500 people who live in Takapau - a Hawke's bay town on the up.

And coincidentally, that's about the same number of people who moved from Auckland to Hawke's Bay, according to Stats NZ.

The number is likely to be higher, as the most recent Stats NZ information on internal migration ends in June 2017.

Economist, strategist and researcher Benje Patterson's latest report analysed the information and found that, in the four years to the end of June, 2017, 33,000 Aucklanders moved elsewhere in New Zealand.

Advertisement

555 of those came to Hawke's Bay but Patterson says that the number is more impressive than it looks with most of that change happening in the last two years of the reported stats.

James Crow left Auckland with his family in June 2017, moving to Ahuriri. Photo / Warren Buckland

James Crow was one of the 555 that made the move and says that the change of pace and the better lifestyle has been a great benefit to him and his family.

"The kids are all in walking distance of school, we have managed to bring a part of our business with us and we have really been able to join and grow in the community that is here," Crow said.

Crow, his wife and two children came to Ahuriri back in June 2017 after deciding to move to the region where his wife's parents were.

"My wife and I have been together for 10 years and in the first couple of months I had my first "meet the parents" thing and we drove from Auckland down to Napier to see them. Back then we were young and into the big city kind of lifestyle.

"At that stage there wasn't a big draw for us to make the move but as time went on and the kids came along you start to realise that a move to a smaller city would be better for us," Crow said.

"It was about two years ago we were down here for Christmas and my wife went for a walk around and when she came back she said to me 'let's move down here' and within six months we did."

For Crow and his family it wasn't just the transition of picking up everything and moving but also having to move part of his business down to Hawke's Bay.

He is the co-founder and general manager of Little Island which is a supplier of dairy free ice cream and coconut milk.

The shift was made easier as part of the manufacturing process is based in Hawke's Bay with the production of coconut milk and says that the better connection between Auckland and Napier with air travel he finds it's easier to stay connected to the part of the business in Auckland.

"Now if I go to Auckland I find it is quicker to travel from Napier than from the other side of Auckland and at least flying from Napier I can get a coffee or tea on the way."

Crow said that when they first came to the region there were already a few businesses that had already made the move from Auckland but says he has seen a growing interest over recent times coming from most of the country's major cities wanting to bring their businesses to Hawke's Bay.

For Crow he says the two years they have lived here have been great and that right from the start they have been accepted and really made a home in the community, he has even considered running for council in the upcoming local election.

"We feel very much at home here and for the kids to grow up in a town where they can easily walk to school and do those simple things and to be able to become a real part of the community has been amazing and it makes this place feel like home."

Patterson said the bulk of people moving to Hawke's Bay were young families seeking smaller city living.

"Hawke's Bay's growing economy makes it one of the prime locations for young families as it gives a promising prospect for jobs and also a better chance for people to get on the housing market."

Patterson says that although they don't have recent migration stats he believes the trend is still continuing with property numbers showing an increased interest in the area especially from buyers coming out of Auckland and the larger cities.