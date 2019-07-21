There's roughly 500 people who live in Takapau - a Hawke's bay town on the up.

And coincidentally, that's about the same number of people who moved from Auckland to Hawke's Bay, according to Stats NZ.

The number is likely to be higher, as the most recent Stats NZ information on internal migration ends in June 2017.

Economist, strategist and researcher Benje Patterson's latest report analysed the information and found that, in the four years to the end of June, 2017, 33,000 Aucklanders moved elsewhere in New Zealand.

555 of those came to Hawke's Bay but Patterson says that the

