A three-vehicle collision has temporarily blocked State Highway 1 near Hukerenui in Northland.

The crash happened about 12.50pm 500 metres north of Waiotu Block Rd.

One of the vehicles involved was a ute. Traffic had started to build up from both directions and police were organising diversions.

St John ambulance crew were on scene to help with those who were injured.

Advertisement

Officers at the scene had also asked for the serious crash unit to attend.