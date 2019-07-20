Thousands of homes on both sides of Auckland's Waitemata Harbour will get clear views of the America's Cup races and estate agents are expecting the rental business to boom as the event approaches.

Properties ranging from humble baches on Rangitoto Island to cliff-top North Shore and Eastern Bays mansions will get grandstand views of the flying monohulls during the Prada and America's Cups between January and March 2021.

Some of the baches on Rangitoto Island will get a grandstand view. Photo / Jason Oxenham
As the aerial motion graphic (below) by Herald designer Phil Walsh shows, suburbs including Devonport, Narrow Neck, Cheltenham and Takapuna beaches, the ridges along Parnell, Orakei, Mission Bay, Kohimarama, St Heliers and

Wealthy visitors won't pay "ridiculous prices"