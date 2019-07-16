

The husband of a Central Hawke's Bay woman who died in a car crash at Easter has intimated through his lawyer that he will plead guilty to careless driving causing her death.

James Wynter Hunter, 57, has been charged on two counts of careless driving, one of which caused injury and the other death of his wife Jane Hunter, who died as a result of the crash on the evening of Easter Monday.

The former lawyer died on the Wednesday after the crash which occurred on the intersection of Pourerere Rd and River Rd near Waipawa.

Jane Hunter was well known in the Central Hawke's Bay community and died days after the crash on Easter weekend. Photo / File.

James Hunter was a former Central Hawke's Bay District councillor and both he and the late Mrs Hunter ran a Porangahau farm.

Advertisement

In the Hastings District Court on Tuesday, Hunter had his attendance excused by Judge Bridget Mackintosh,

His lawyer, Matthew Phelps, intimated guilty pleas to the charges.

Hunter is due to reappear in the Hastings District Court on September 5.