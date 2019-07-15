The Black Caps have turned down a welcome home parade, but say they're "overwhelmed" by Kiwis' support after their agonising World Cup final loss.

"Logistical complications" with the squad's movements after the World Cup mean there will not be a homecoming ceremony.

NZC chief executive David White said the squad appreciated attempts to arrange a homecoming function but "it would not be feasible given the players' different post-tournament arrangements".

However, NZ Cricket hoped to arrange some type of service in the future.

"We've been in conversations with the Minister for Sport and Recreation, Grant Robertson, and are mindful of the Prime Minister's enthusiasm for a welcome-home celebration," White said.

"At the moment, however, with some players arriving back at different times, some not arriving back at all, and others having alternative playing commitments, it's just not practical.

"Hopefully, given the interest surrounding this, we can organise something appropriate in the weeks to come."

White said the team was "overwhelmed" by the outpouring of support from fans following the dramatic World Cup final loss to England. They hoped another event could be organised in the weeks to come.

The Black Caps players "were just as keen to have the chance to publicly express their own appreciation and gratitude", he said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff had discussed the possibility of a welcome home reception.