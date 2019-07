A woman was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after being found in the water at Raglan this afternoon.

Emergency services were notified that there was a woman in the water near the Raglan wharf at 4.40pm.

She was airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

A police spokeswoman understood the rescued woman was in a critical condition.

It is unclear why the woman was in the water, or how she got there.