Auckland builders are under fire after an audit found the vast majority of small sites were failing to stop sediment flushing into the city's surrounding waters.

If uncontrolled, sediment - including mud and silt - disturbed during building can be washed into the city's waterways and surrounding harbours, devastating marine ecosystems.

The State of the Gulf 2017 report highlighted sediment as one of the Hauraki Gulf's biggest issues, impacting everything from snapper stocks to shellfish beds, and increasing mud at inner-city beaches.

An Auckland Council report presented to the environment and community committee this month found 73 per cent of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: