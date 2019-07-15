No one has been arrested in relation to the non-accidental death of a baby boy in Auckland last month.

But police say the investigation is far from over.

Malcolm Robert Bell was just 16 months old when he died in Starship Hospital on June 29.

He had been admitted with severe head injuries six days earlier.

Hospital staff alerted police, convinced the head injuries were not accidental.

Police agreed and began investigating how Malcolm was injured, and who was responsible.

After he died the investigation was upgraded to homicide and at least 20 detectives are working on the case.

Before he died, the Herald revealed Malcolm was one of six children - and his five older siblings have all been removed from his mother's care by Oranga Tamariki.

No one has been charged to date in relation to his death.

But Detective Inspector Scott Beard said the investigation is ongoing.

He could not comment further on the specifics of the case.

The Herald understands police are focusing on a small number of people connected to the toddler.

Oranga Tamariki have repeatedly refused to comment on the case, citing privacy and the police investigation.

Malcolm's mother has refused to speak to the Herald.

"I have had legal advice and I will not be speaking to the media," she said when approached for comment.

In May Children's Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft announced a review into Oranga Tamariki's child uplift policies relating to care and protection issues for Māori babies, following controversy over the attempted uplift last month of a baby from Hawke's Bay Hospital.

The "thematic review" will look specifically at policies around Māori infants aged 0-3 months.

Judge Becroft said while the review would initially focus on the 0-3 months age group, he could not rule out extending the review to older children.

He said his office had a statutory mandate to investigate.

"If we didn't do it we would be asleep at the wheel," he said.

The same day Judge Becroft announced his review, Minister for Children Tracey Martin announced an internal inquiry by Oranga Tamariki into its processes specifically around the Hasting family's case.