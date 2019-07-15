Rotorua police are on alert with more than 200 Mongrel Mob members in town today for the tangi of patched member Rex Maney.

Rex Te Meihana Maney died last Wednesday surrounded by loved ones and was buried at Pikirangi Marae, Rotokawa, Rotorua.

Acting Rotorua area commander Inspector Phil Taikato said about 200 members had congregated in Rotorua for Maney's tangi this morning but police were not expecting them to stay.

Taikato said police were not originally sure of the numbers expected at the tangi but he was aware members would come as he had been communicating with leaders.

"As area commander for Rotorua, I've had to have conversations with the leaders . . . [Mongrel Mob members] have been nothing but exemplary on the marae, they've respected tikanga," he said.

Taikato said the safety of the public was their main priority and there was no reason at this stage for the public to be concerned for their safety.

Mongrel Mob patched member was taken on a helicopter ride before he died. Photo / Supplied.

Police had been strategically positioned around the streets as members went for a final ride with Maney.

Maney was a notorious, patched Mongrel Mob member and was well-known in the Rotorua community and with law enforcement for his crimes.

Last week before he died, he was taken on a scenic helicopter ride around Mount Maunganui.

Aerius Helicopters pilot Dave Rayner confirmed he flew Maney sometime last week.

"We have done it previously, taking terminally ill people for a ride," Rayner said.

Maney's whānau uploaded a video to social media of Maney taking off on his final ride.

He is remembered by whānau as a "dearly loved father, brother, Koro, and brother of Mongrelism".