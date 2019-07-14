You could be forgiven for thinking the country has been stuck in an AC/DC music video with all the lightning strikes which hit over the weekend.

In the 24 hours to 6am today, the country was hammered by more than 4500 lightning strikes as torrential rain and thunderstorms rumbled over the nation.

Areas of the western South Island bore the brunt of the stormy weather, with 200mm of rain falling over 24 hours.

A lightning strike in Levin was caught on camera as it hit a retirement village, with smoke rising from the roof straight after the hit.

The strike came with a deafening thunder crack which rumbled for about 10 seconds after the bolt hit the roof.

A changeable week ahead, with several low pressure systems set to cross the country. Todays main rainband departs this evening, but another crosses late Mon & Tues, another Wednes, and another from late Thurs. Keep up to date with the forecasts at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^HM pic.twitter.com/QE1ORmYKM7 — MetService (@MetService) July 14, 2019

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said a flight from Wellington to Dunedin was diverted this morning due to a lightning strike.

The spokeswoman said aircraft were designed with this scenario in mind.

Wild and wet weather wreaked havoc this morning, flooding many parts of Wellington as gusts of up to 117km/h hammered the capital.

Elsewhere, temperatures have ranged between a 22C high in Masterton on Saturday to a low of -3C overnight in Timaru on Thursday.

Over the weekend, many experienced long periods of sunshine and clear skies, including Auckland yesterday before the rain arrived today.

Looking to the week ahead, MetService is predicting multiple weather systems to move over New Zealand.

Unsettled weather will continue to be the theme across NZ during the upcoming week.



Several areas of low pressure will move through with rain and gusty winds, meaning you'll want to have your ☂️ handy.



The best days this week look to be Monday and Thursday. pic.twitter.com/CQ6TuqKXKu — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 14, 2019

Meteorologist Hannah Moes said westerly winds push one low-pressure system after another across the country, meaning more changeable weather is on the way.

The next front will move across the country from late Monday and during Tuesday, another is due Wednesday and another from late Thursday.

"It's not all bad, in between these passing weather systems we are likely to see some clear skies as well", Moes said.

"And ski fields will be appreciating cooler temperatures and bouts of precipitation adding to their snow bases."

Sunshine will be in the mix for some areas but it's looking like a week full of inside activities for Kiwi kids on school holidays.