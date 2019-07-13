A 43-year-old man has died following a fight in Taihape's Thrush St in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called to a disorder incident at 12.30am, and Taihape firefighters were also present.

They found a man with critical injuries and the New Zealand Herald reports he died while being taken to a nearby airbase to be airlifted to hospital.

A second man has been taken into custody and is helping police with their inquiries.

Advertisement

Whanganui Police CIB are in Taihape today investigating, Whanganui Sergeant Kevin Smith said.

Taihape Chief Fire Officer Alan Troon would not talk about what happened there.

"I really don't want to comment on that, just out of respect to the family and the community," he said.