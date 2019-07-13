The array of colours on display at this year's Stellar Festival of Lights enchanted people of all ages.

Little Sarah Rameka is among the thousands of Aucklanders who have already spent an illuminating evening at the festival and been captivated by the sights including this jellyfish light.

In its fifth year, the Takapuna festival has an assortment of interactive light displays orchestrated by Kiwi artist Angus Muir. Creations from local schools are intermixed with installations using groundbreaking lighting technology.

DJs, boutique food and artist-run workshops round out the bright activities at Smales Farm, celebrating Matariki, the Māori New Year. The festival started on Friday and ends tonight.