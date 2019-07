Police are seeking sightings of an elderly woman missing from Rangiora.

Dianne Copp, 75, was last seen leaving the Good St New World in the Canterbury town at 6.30 last night.

Police are wanting to know if anyone has seen Dianne Copp or her blue BMW hatchback.

She was seen driving her blue 2002 BMW hatchback north in the direction of her Ashley home, however she failed to arrive.

Police have serious concerns for Copp's welfare, and are urging anyone who has seen her, or her car, to contact them immediately by calling 111.