Two buildings have been damaged by a tornado which ripped through New Plymouth this afternoon.

Firefighters received reports of a tornado north-east of New Plymouth on Oropuriri Rd about 2pm.

A fire service spokesman said they received a call from one business who said a tornado had gone through it and a neighbouring building about 40 minutes earlier.

"It was very minor damage to the buildings," the fire spokesman said.

Roofing iron had been ripped off a building's roof and dumped in a carpark.

Assistance from the fire brigade was not needed and no other properties appeared to have been affected, he said.

A witness said part of the roof of Metro Fires had been ripped off with roofing scattered over nearby cars.

One man posted video and photos of the damage showing the mangled wing mirror on his ute.

Slight tornado came past work today, metro fires bore the brunt of it and the wing mirror on my car didn’t fair too well.... Posted by Mike Green on Thursday, 11 July 2019

A resident also posted online saying the tornado had moved the trampoline, left a hole in the wall and damaged trees.

Kidszone Preschool and Nursery, situated on the nearby Parakau Rd, posted to its Facebook page shortly after the tornado hit letting parents know children were safe.

"All children, staff, and the buildings are all safe. We followed our lockdown policy and the children will be kept indoors for the rest of the afternoon. There is some damage of buildings on that road, please be wary when coming to collect your children."

