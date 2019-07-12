Letter of the Week: John Collinge, St Mary's Bay

Congratulations on your editorial (Weekend Herald, July 6) about the perceptions among fair-minded observers concerning a judge on holiday with counsel while both were involved in the same case.

The perception by the public of confidence in the impartiality of the judicial arm of government (that justice must also be seen to be done) is fundamental to our constitution. Without it, an essential part of the basis upon which New Zealand is founded and operates is undermined.

This principle seems, in importance, to far outweigh the opposing view that

