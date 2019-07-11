COMMENT

Plans to transform Takapuna's Anzac St car park and Mt Albert's Chamberlain Park took a big step forward this week, but neither was the biggest thing to come out of a marathon council meeting on Wednesday.

Mangere-Ōtāhuhu's local board chair, Lemauga Lydia Sosene, took that prize. She told the council her board wasn't opposed to the council's schedule of big new projects, but she wanted higher priority given to basic amenities.

South Auckland, she said, simply does not get what the rest of the city gets. The children's play areas are lower quality. Lights at playing fields are inadequate.

