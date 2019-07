Police have released the name of the person killed following a crash near Mangakino on Saturday.

She was 17-year-old Ziyi Cheng. Police say Cheng was originally from China but had been living in Auckland.

The 17-year-old died following the two-car crash at Mangakino about 6.20pm on July 6.

Another person, who was also inside the car, suffered serious injuries in the crash.



Police have been liaising with the Chinese Consulate and send their deepest sympathies to the teenager's family.