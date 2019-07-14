COMMENT:

What do Donald Trump, Ed Sheeran and Israel Folau have in common? They all have haters, to hear them tell it. And when I say haters, I mean critics, because somehow in the past few years the words critic and hater have got conflated and confused. If you or I so much as disagree with someone who is even a little bit sensitive there is every chance we will be described as haters. Throwing that label at a critic is so much easier than facing the criticism and dealing with it.

It's a brilliantly effective argument ender. Who wants