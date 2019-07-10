Auckland is waking to a blanket of heavy fog, prompting warnings to motorists and cancelling and delaying flights for the second day in a row.
Motorists are warned to expect poor visibility and allow extra time to travel this morning.
Flight restrictions are already in place at Auckland Airport although so far only regional flights are affected.
As of 6.10am 32 domestic regional flights had been cancelled and eight delayed, the airport said in a statement.
International flights, and domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown had not been affected by the fog. Cancellation details are available on the airport website.
Once the fog lifts the city is expected to get sunshine, with a high of 16C and a low of 9C. A westerly wind is likely to move the fog away.
Weatherwatch said the upper North Island would get a mixture of sun and cloud today, with a chance of an isolated shower or two.
The lower western North Island would be cloudy with the odd shower, while it would stay dry on the east coast.
The South Island's West Coast would have patchy rain this morning but the east would be sunny.
Today's weather
Whangārei:
Increasing fine spells. Light winds. High 18C, Low 9C.
Auckland: Fine spells and isolated showers, with some early fog patches. Light winds. High 17C, Low 9C
Hamilton: Morning fog, and a chance shower until evening. Light winds.High 16C, Low 6C.
Tauranga: Fine. Light winds. High 16C, Low 7C
Rotorua: Fine after morning cloud or fog clearing. Light winds. High 13C, Low 5C
New Plymouth: Cloudy periods and a few showers. Westerlies gradually tending northerly. High 15C, Low 10C
Napier: Fine. Northwesterlies, dying out this afternoon. High 18C, Low 7C
Whanganui: Cloudy periods, possible shower. Northwesterlies. High 16C, Low 9C
Wellington: Fine with northwesterlies. High 14C, Low 10C
Nelson: Some morning cloud, otherwise fine. Winds becoming light. High 14C, Low 3C
Christchurch: Some morning cloud otherwise fine. Light winds. High 13C, Low 0C
Dunedin: Fine apart from cloud morning and night. Southwesterlies dying out in the morning. High 13C, Low 6C