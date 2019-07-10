Just as the sun rises and sets each day, Auckland motorists will face delays on the motorways sprawled across the region this evening.

A number of crashes and breakdowns are causing the biggest disruptions, however, high traffic volumes are also resulting in headaches.

The left northbound lane of the Southwestern Motorway is blocked by a crash which took place at Puhinui Rd and is causing delays.

NZ Transport Agency said emergency services are on-site working to remove the crash but advises motorists to avoid the area if possible.

4:30PM UPDATE

Elsewhere, on the Southern Motorway, the Tecoma St on-ramp is closed due to a crash near southbound lanes of the Southern Motorway.

On the Northern Motorway, traffic is heavy at Greville Rd, again between Esmonde Rd and the Auckland Harbour Bridge heading southbound.

Northbound, meanwhile, traffic is heavy between Esmonde Rd and the Upper Harbour Highway.

Traffic is heavy between the city and Greenlane, again through Manukau, again between Hill Rd and Takanini on the Southern heading southbound.

Those on northbound lanes can expect heavy traffic from Princes St to Penrose, again between Ellerslie and Greenlane.

On the Northwestern Motorway, there is a queue for the Northern Link heading southbound, northbound traffic is heavy between the causeway and Lincoln Rd.

Elsewhere, traffic is heavy at Massey Rd and there is a queue for the Southern Link for southbound traffic on the Southwestern Motorway.

Northbound traffic, meanwhile, can expect delays around the Puhinui Rd area and traffic is heavy at Neilson St.

Both directions of the Upper Harbour Highway, east and westbound, are free-flowing.

In the CBD, Nelson St remains closed between Victoria St West and Fanshawe St, at least until the end of the week.