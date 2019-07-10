Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones has blasted a hapū in Gisborne for its opposition to the expansion of the region's main port.

Speaking to the Herald, Jones went as far as saying representatives from Ngāti Oneone need to go to the local brain research centre as "they obviously need help".

It comes just weeks after the outspoken New Zealand First MP said iwi opposition to a section of Hawke's Bay state highway being sealed was "hillbilly thinking".

Jones told the Herald today that he was "thoroughly hacked off that the application to extend Gisborne's Port had been undermined

