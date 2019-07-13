When American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the Moon on July 21, 1969, New Zealanders listened transfixed to the radio as a series of crackly words signified a gargantuan achievement. They would not see grainy TV images until hours later and only then thanks to a massive trans-Tasman effort and Kiwi ingenuity. Jane Phare reports.

It was nearly home time on a winter Monday afternoon when school children all over New Zealand were told to shush and listen. At 2.56pm the Man in the Moon was about to become a man on the Moon.

For anyone under

One giant leap for mankind

Fly the Moon to me

