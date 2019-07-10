One South Aucklander has taken drive-through fast food to a whole new level after driving their vehicle into the store.

A video shared with the Herald shows a car crashed into a Fish and Chip shop, on St George Street in Papatoetoe.

The vehicle appears to have reversed over the sidewalk and right back into the service area of the shop.

Damage is visible to the interior of the Fast Horse Takeaways store, while onlookers, an ambulance and police can be seen close by.

St John said they were called to the incident just after 2.30pm, and one person was transported to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition.

A witness at the scene said it appeared the car had crashed into another vehicle on the road and "flung" into the takeaway shop.

He said most of the interior of the shop had been ripped down with the force of the vehicle.