The Papakura Police Station was evacuated this afternoon after a member of the public brought in a suspicious package.

A spokesman for police said the device was delivered to the station shortly before 2pm, resulting in an immediate evacuation.

Specialist units, including the New Zealand Defence explosive ordnance disposal team, were called to help police.

The item was removed and secured soon after and police are making further inquiries, the spokesman said.

A Papakura resident who was in Central Park, opposite the station, at the time said police told her to leave the area because of a bomb scare.

The woman said the road was closed immediately and the response from emergency services was very fast: "they are awesome".

A nearby storeworker told the Herald swarms of police flooded Wood St and he was told it was because of a bomb scare.

The Herald has approached the New Zealand Defence Force for comment.