Yesterday's announcement of a subsidy for new EVs and a fee for new gas guzzling cars is not just an excellent policy, it's excellent politics.

The Greens have been accused of being anti-car since forever and this policy demonstrates just how fallacious that argument is. They're not anti-car,they're anti cars that are bad emitters. This policy is a big step in the right direction of trying to address a major contributor to New Zealand's pollution footprint.

I know from personal experience that the Greens have been trying out policies to try and get more businesses to buy electric cars

