A man has been arrested and charged after a 10-month-old baby was seriously injured in Hokitika yesterday.



Detective Senior Sergeant Kirsten Norton said the baby boy was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital, where he remained in a critical condition.

The 30-year-old man was expected to appear in Christchurch District Court today on one count of wounding with intent.



Police were not able to add anything further as the matter is before the court, Norton said.