COMMENT:

There's increasing doubt about how transformational the Labour-led Government is turning out to be.

In all sorts of public policy areas the new administration is struggling to make the changes and produce the outcomes it promised. Perhaps expectations are too high? Maybe voters and commentators are too impatient? Or, could it be that the political system simply isn't well equipped to allow transformational change.

For those interested in politics being more transformational and meaningful, an important report was published recently which relates to some of these issues. Produced by researchers at Victoria University of Wellington in conjunction with Parliament's

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: