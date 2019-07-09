Up to 600 litres of diesel has spilt in Lyttelton, Christchurch, after a truck collided with an overhead pipe.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the diesel spill on Godley Quay, near the Lyttelton port, just after 2pm.

A spokeswoman said crews from Woolston and Lyttelton had set up a cordon, and a sand truck was in attendance putting sand on the spill.

The road is now open with traffic management in place.

A spokesman for the Lyttelton Port Company said the spill was on a public road and not on the port.