Canterbury's SPCA has put out an urgent call for information after eight puppies have been found dead in a rubbish bin.

The bullmastiff cross litter, five male and three female pups weighing between just 600g and 1.2kg, was found in a rubbish bin at Ashburton's Mona Square this morning.

The SPCA believed they were just a couple days old and could have possibly frozen to death last night due to extremely cold temperatures.

Postmortem results showed that these puppies have been fed by their mum, and they looked otherwise healthy.

The SPCA said they're hoping to find the pup's mother, who will be traumatised and is at risk of developing mastitis.

Sadly, this is the second case of puppies being dumped in a rubbish bin in this area in the last month.

The SPCA has urged the people to see SPCA for help and advice instead of abandoning animals.

"Our centre is shaken today. We are both heartbroken and angry. My message to the owner of these puppies is: we would have helped you. Our doors are always open for vulnerable animals," says Ashburton Centre Manager Rebecca Dobson.

"If you have any information about these puppies or their mum, please call our Inspectorate on 03-307-1019. All calls will be kept confidential."