More than 20 teachers have had their registration cancelled after being convicted of sex offences in the past five years.

And more than 330 have had allegations of sexual misconduct made against them.

This year alone, five teachers have been struck off and 82 have faced or are facing allegations.

The Teaching Council provided the number of sex-offending teachers to the Herald under the Official Information Act after a Herald investigation into a teacher who sexually abused children over an almost 30-year period.

SHARE YOUR STORY HERE

Paul Roger Herrick, 72, is behind bars for historical sex offending against pupils.
Herrick had

Related articles:

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?