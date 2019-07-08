On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
While that may be exaggerated, some contractors also reported a jump in demand of up to 400 per cent in the scramble to get the jobs done, and that insulation stocks were also running low.
In certain parts of the country, it may take months until the backlog of work will be cleared.
All landlords who didn't get insulation in on time are liable to face a $4000 penalty – if renters are willing to make a complaint to the Tenancy Tribunal.
Dozens have also done so already, although the tribunal is unlikely to get through all these cases and have insulation sorted in chilly rentals before winter's out.
The tribunal should be firm with landlords who can offer no credible explanation as to why their rentals don't have insulation.
For too long loose regulations have meant some Kiwi renters have lived in draughty, damp and unhealthy homes.
And housing shortages and ensuing rent rises have led to tenants moving into – or staying in – properties that are in poor condition.
Tenants in this situation, by the very act on complaining over insulation, will have put themselves out on a limb for simply asking landlords to comply with the law.
While there are strict rules around evicting tenants who go to the tribunal, these renters will hardly be in the good graces of property owners and will be at a disadvantage when their lease is coming to an end.
They may be up to $4000 richer as a result but then face the stressful and expensive prospect of finding a new place to live.