EDITORIAL:

Authorities should suffer little nonsense from landlords who neglected to arrange insulation for their rentals by the start of this month.

Anything less would deliver the wrong message about how essential it is that New Zealand's rental stock be warm, dry and habitable.

Landlords have been on notice since 2015 that minimum standards around insulation would kick in this month after then housing minister Nick Smith introduced new rules.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Some owners have also enjoyed access to council and Government subsidies to help get their properties up to scratch.

The rules, requiring installation of floor and ceiling insulation, let owners

Related articles: