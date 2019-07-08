COMMENT

Mayor Phil Goff is correct that the dislocation of expelled, Australian-raised, criminally minded, New Zealanders, back to Aotearoa has acted as a violent force majeure on already marginalised communities of the poor, particularly in Auckland.

These deportees have brought with them a philosophy of hypermaterialism. Their disconnection with New Zealand communities means that they are relatively disinhibited about the consequences of their behaviour. The violence that accompanies them is a
contagious disease.

The mayor has a predisposition towards seeing the police as providing the solution to violence on our streets. He has held this view for many years. I remember

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: