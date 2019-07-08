If you're heading out for the afternoon in Auckland, take a brolly - there are showers lurking.

New Zealand's biggest city has faced a day of drizzle and dreary clouds, with southwesterly winds annoying unsuspecting city-dwellers not dressed for the wind.

However, the city's average temperature currently sits at 14C - practically balmy compared to further down the country.

According to the MetService, while the temperature in Invercargill is 5.5C right now, it feels like 0C thanks to strong southwesterly winds.

Advertisement

Watch as 🔴 is replaced by 🔵 in the New Zealand region!



This signals the arrival of more active weather over the next 1-2 weeks 🌬️ 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/CJdPfXXpWQ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 7, 2019



In Dunedin the temperature is 6C but it feels like 3C, with possible snow flurries predicted down to 400m.

And in Christchurch and Ashburton overnight the temperature is expected to drop to -2C as the polar blast hits.

Oamaru and Wanaka can expect an overnight low of 0C while Timaru could plunge to -3C.

MetService said a series of fronts would bring unsettled weather from midweek, with "on again off again" rain mixed with sunshine, except in eastern areas which would be drier.

"Parents will be pleased that although there is some wet weather during the school holidays, the kids will get a chance to be active outside from time to time," MetService meteorologist Andrew James said.

Rain radar show it's been a drizzly day up north while the South Island is feeling the chill. Image / Metservice

"Thursday looks like the best day this week for most places."

Northwesterlies would also bring warmer than average temperatures, but unsettled conditions would continue into next week.

Weatherwatch said westerly winds would dominate for up to a fortnight - unusual for mid-winter.

"This more spring/autumn-like pattern means a variety of milder days and colder ones across the country with coldest air sticking to the south and warmest air sticking to the north," the forecaster said in a statement.

"The dominant westerly flow will also mean a build-up of rainfall on the West Coast while eastern regions stay dry to fairly dry."

For Auckland that means 10 days of rain, with the wet really setting in next week.

This weather pattern means frosts are less likely over the next two weeks, although due to a polar southerly in the South Island today some frosts will be occurring this week in the calm spells.

It's southwesterlies and a few showers today and tomorrow, but a front on Wednesday signals the beginning of an unsettled spell. Expect on again off again rain from mid-week, but not much will get to the east of either island. https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz

^AJ pic.twitter.com/DysuYQAHtQ — MetService (@MetService) July 7, 2019

TODAY'S WEATHER

Whangārei:

Partly cloudy, chance of a shower mainly in the evening. Southwesterlies. High 15C, Low 8C

Auckland: Cloudy periods and isolated showers. Southwesterlies. High 15C, Low 9C

Hamilton: Partly cloudy, with a few showers clearing by evening. Southwesterly. High 14C, Low 4C

Tauranga: Fine spells increasing. Westerlies. High 15C, Low 5C

New Plymouth: Often cloudy with a few showers. Brisk southwesterlies gradually easing. High 14C, Low 7C

Napier: Fine, then cloudy periods from afternoon and chance shower as westerlies change southerly. Winds die out evening. High 15C, Low 3C

Rotorua: Fine spells increasing. Westerly breezes. High 13C, Low 2C

Whanganui: Partly cloudy. Westerlies dying out this evening. High 14C, Low 6C

Wellington: Cloudy periods, may see a shower this afternoon. Southerly winds. High 11C, Low 7C

Nelson: Fine. Southwesterlies easing this afternoon. High 13C, Low 5C

Christchurch: Cloudy periods, clearing to a fine evening. Southwesterlies dying out evening. High 10C, Low -2C

Dunedin: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, and possible snow flurries to 400 metres clearing this afternoon. Strong southwesterlies gradually easing. High 8C, Low 5C