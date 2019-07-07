A motorist has been killed after a serious two-car crash in Orewa.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they were called to the incident on Grand Dr about 10.13am.

One woman was found trapped in the crash but has now died.

Two others have been taken to hospital as a precaution.

Cordons are in place on Grand Drive and motorists are advised to avoid the

area.

The road is expected to be closed for at least another hour.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

"Police are in the process of notifying the woman's next of kin and Police's thoughts are with her family at this time."

The NZ Transport Agency said access to Grand Dr from State Highway was blocked.

Northbound SH1 traffic should use the Millwater (Wainui Rd) exit, while southbound SH1 traffic should continue south to Silverdale (Hibiscus Coast Hwy) exit to get to Orewa.

St John said three ambulances to the scene. Two patients with moderate injuries have been treated.