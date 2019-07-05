An elderly man who was conscious and able to walk after he was hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing in South Dunedin this week has died in hospital.

A witness has described the moment a car smashed into the back of another car stopped at the crossing, shunting that car into the 87-year-old man.

Police have yet to release the man's name, but confirmed he died in Dunedin Hospital overnight following the crash in Macandrew Rd on Thursday night.

Alex Campbell Menswear manager Bevan Campbell said he saw a white Toyota Caldina station wagon stop at the pedestrian crossing between Glasgow St and Reid Rd, before a silver Toyota Levin drove through the King Edward St intersection.

It accelerated and smashed into the back of the stopped station wagon, pushing it into the man.

Mr Campbell said he was sure at first he had witnessed an immediately fatal accident, but when he went to help the man he was conscious.

"I thought he was going to be dead. I thought that was it, straight away."

Several people rushed to help, including Mr Campbell and staff from the nearby Aurora Health Centre.

They found the man lying on the crossing but conscious.

A doctor ran a concussion test, which the man apparently passed, and he was able to recite his name and address.

However, he was suffering from an obvious head injury, Mr Campbell said.

"The impact he had was to the right hand side of the head, where there was a big hematoma."

Mr Campbell and the doctor helped the man up and assisted him to a waiting ambulance.

He was taken to Dunedin Hospital where his condition worsened and he died overnight.

Mr Campbell thanked everyone else who came to the man's assistance.

Police said the investigation by the serious crash unit was ongoing and a spokesman extended their thoughts to the man's family and friends.

This article was first published in the Otago Daily Times.