Neighbours stared with shock in their eyes as police worked to uncover the details of a South Auckland shooting early this morning.

Police say they were called to the scene at 7am today and one person had suffered a gunshot wound.

By mid-morning, about a dozen police officers, three of them armed, hovered within the crime scene on Dawson Rd, Clover Park. The boundary was marked with yellow tape labelled "do not enter".

Police were only interesed in one property with its front door wide open and a red car parked on the front lawn. Two police cars blocked off each end of the closed road, directly next to a shopping centre.

Dozens of curious members of the public gathered around the marked-off area.

Residents of the property in question were not in sight but a neighbour told the Herald about a dozen people lived there, including young children.

"My 9-year-old nephew knows one of the boys who lives there and he's very worried," neighbour Hoki Williams said.

Williams, 66, said police sirens weren't uncommon in the area so she wasn't alarmed, but then they heard someone was shot and began to worry.

"A 10-year-old boy lives there. When we heard we were like, oh man, I hope he hasn't died," Willams said.

Armed police guard either end of the cordoned crime scene where a shooting took place. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Another nearby resident, who didn't want to be named, said shootings were becoming far more common the area.

"My neighbour just buried her son the other day, three others have been shot this year and now this. It's scary."

She said it was young men trying to prove their power and being territorial.

"It never used to be this bad," the resident said as she anxiously watched police.

A police helicopter lingered above the area for a short while before leaving.

The property where the shooting is alleged to have happened is owned by Housing New Zealand.

A Housing New Zealand spokesperson said it was not appropriate for Housing New Zealand to comment as it was an ongoing police investigation and referred inquiries to police.

Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, said she lived next door but wasn't home when the shooting happened.

"They moved in a couple of years ago, I've lived here 29 years so know the area well. There's always police around but nothing like this has ever happened."

Dawson Rd Superette worker Yogi Patel said an ambulance and police cars were at the property when she arrived to work at 7.30am.

"Ambulance were there, police were there - we just missed it."

It's the latest in an number of shootings in Clover Park this year.

In April, 39-year-old Siaosi Tulua was killed in a shooting on Darnell Crescent.

His death came two weeks after a resident in the Palermo Place area of Clover Park had to take cover when a man carrying a firearm walked up the street firing shots.

In May, Joseph Siaosi, 23, was shot by an occupant of a car as he walked away from a confrontation.

A friend and the first police officer at the scene performed CPR on Siaosi, but he died on the lawn in front of his family home in Piako St.

The shootings came around the same time the president of the Killer Beez gang, Josh Masters, was shot at a Harley-Davidson store in Mt Wellington in April. Masters was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Akustino Tae, 39, who was a friend and founding member of the Killer Beez but who now wears the patch of the Tribesmen, was charged with his attempted murder.

Pharmacy worker Hiren Patel passed the cordon on his way to work at about 7.55am today. The property was across from the Dawson Rd Pharmacy and about four police cars were parked near the property. The road remained closed.

• Anyone with information is asked to contact Counties Manukau police on 105 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.