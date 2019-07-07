The cancer that killed young Havelock North mum Nicci Fryer was rare and aggressive, but it wasn't going to stop her having one final moment of family fun.

Fryer, 31, died on Thursday, four months after being diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma and one week after magical a family trip to Auckland with her partner and two boys, aged 5 and 8.

Partner Jon Farquharson said having the week together was a special moment to cherish as a family.

"That week we spent together was magic for us," Farquharson said.

"Just spending that time up in Auckland doing things we never

