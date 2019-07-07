

The cancer that killed young Havelock North mum Nicci Fryer was rare and aggressive, but it wasn't going to stop her having one final moment of family fun.

Fryer, 31, died on Thursday, four months after being diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma and one week after magical a family trip to Auckland with her partner and two boys, aged 5 and 8.

Partner Jon Farquharson said having the week together was a special moment to cherish as a family.

"That week we spent together was magic for us," Farquharson said.

Advertisement

"Just spending that time up in Auckland doing things we never really get the opportunity to do was great, especially for the boys.

"That was Nicci's goal for the trip - to help create those memories of us together and give the boys something to cherish even after she had gone."

Jon Farquharson and Nicci Fryer with her two boys one 8 and the other 5. Photo / Supplied

Race4life helped organised the four-day trip for the family. As soon as Fryer returned home on June 27, her health went downhill quickly.

"It happened sooner than we all expected it to," Farquharson said.

"On the Wednesday night it got to the point we had an ambulance come and pick her up and as they loaded her in my thinking was what to pack because it was going to be another few nights in the hospital.

"But the paramedic came and saw us and said it wasn't looking likely she would make it through the night and to let people know.

"It's a weird feeling in a moment like that because you don't believe it's happening and you sort of feel numb to the fact that this is it."

Ewing's sarcoma is a cancerous tumour that grows in the bones or the soft tissue around bones, such as cartilage or the nerves.

Farquharson said it had been a painful few months, but she had died peacefully, with her loved ones all around her.

Jon Farquharson had stepped up to be caregiver for partner Nicci Fryer and has put his electrical apprenticeship on hold to do so. Photo / File

Fryer's friend Michaela Smith said to take the trip to Auckland and give those lasting memories to her boys was special.

"The one thing that we're all grateful for was she managed to go on the trip to Auckland with her kids, which was a great memory for them to all have."

The pair had been friends since high school with Smith saying they were the "bogan" kids at school.

"We were those dodgy smokers and real bogans rocking along to Metallica together.

"But for Nicci her kids were her world and when Jon came along it was like it was completed - it's just heart breaking to see her gone at just 31."

The Givealittle page set up by a family friend has managed to raise over $16,000 in the five weeks it has been up with most of it going towards the family's trip as well as Fryer's funeral.

The page still remains up as Fryer wanted any future donations to go to her boys with trust funds set up to help provide a future that she wanted to give.

Farquharson said that the support not only he but the rest of the family have received has been amazing.

"Everyone has been amazing from kind messages, donations, to even the odd meal from people not just we know but in the wider community and even the trip from Race4life was just a great bonus for us to spend time together as a family.

"It's been amazing the support and we couldn't have been more grateful."

A service for Fryer will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Tuesday, July 9 at 10.30am.