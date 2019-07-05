Traffic is building on Auckland's motorways with central city road closures adding to pressures as people look to get away for the start of the school holidays.

Auckland motorists and commuters have faced significant delays today due to the closure of Victoria St West between Nelson St and Hobson St after a large panel was blown off an apartment building yesterday in a storm.

An inspection of the building face this morning had revealed more loose panels.

Auckland Transport said the closures would remain in place around Victoria St West until early next week due to the loose cladding.

Advertisement

Closures will remain in place around Victoria St West until early next week due to loose cladding. Be prepared for additional delays as these road closures will affect key routes for the City. Find out about the detour routes and closed bus stops here: https://t.co/66eiGhDaH5. pic.twitter.com/Yf4LzlrJrf — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) July 5, 2019

Nelson St is also closed to traffic from the Victoria St intersection to Fanshawe St, and the

eastbound lane on Victoria St West into Nelson St is also closed.

NZ Transport Agency traffic cams show traffic building up on State Highway 16 northbound from Lincoln Rd, and State Highway 1 around Greenlane northbound, as many will be looking to head away for the start of the school holidays that begin tomorrow.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines told the Herald the weekend was looking dry and sunny for the start of the two-week school holiday period, but cooler temperatures would persist with moderate southerly winds.

"It was very wet around Auckland yesterday, with over 50mm of rain reported in several spots around the region," Hines said.

"But things will rapidly settle down before the weekend."

Meteorologist Kyle Lee said the weather was looking settled for the start of the school holidays next week.

An easing trend of the weather and settled conditions were the main story for the weekend across most parts of the country, Lee said.

"This will be good news for anyone planning to attend the Super Rugby Final in Christchurch on Saturday evening, as the showers and strong winds should ease to a dry evening with light winds," he said.

The cooler temperatures and clear skies overnight also meant frosty mornings right into the start of the school holidays next week.