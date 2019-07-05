Hayley Twort

Ants are continuing to invade New Zealand homes despite winter normally providing a respite from the insects.

Operations manager for Flybusters Antiants Dr Paul Craddock said "we've seen a lot of insect activity that's lasting a bit longer than you often see in past seasons".

"The warm weather has persisted around for a long time and it means that ants have built up bigger populations over summer and are a bit more active this time of year."

Naturalist and New Zealand's "Bugman" Ruud Kleinpaste said ants respond more than anything to temperature and this is what determines their movements.

Craddock said the ants have been seeking shelter from the past week's winter rain.

"Rain tends to upset ants in their nests in the ground. They get a bit flooded so they tend to move, and they will move into a nice, warm, dry location which is often people's houses."

Kleinpaste said this was because ants were cold-blooded.

"They cannot generate their own body heat and are therefore reliant on external temperatures to make themselves warm."

Known for their persistence, ants will often nest in walls and ceiling cavities of structures. They can then trail into kitchens and pantries causing a nuisance for homeowners.

Kleinpaste had some rather simple advice for people wanting to drive off the tiny tenants.

"Stop making a mess."