A Bay couple jointly accused of manufacturing methamphetamine after a police allegedly found a "super P-lab" at a Kaimai property have denied the allegations.

Name suppression has also lapsed for Mark David Breingan, 50, and Lisa Kathleen Mercer, 34, who appeared in the Tauranga District Court today via audio-visual link from prison.

The couple pleaded not guilty to five joint charges through their lawyer Craig Tuck and have elected to defend the allegations by trial by jury.

Both defendants denied charges of possession of precursor equipment, material and substances with intent to manufacture methamphetamine.

This includes the possession of two par bombs, a condenser, a 9kg gas cylinder, laboratory glassware, hydrochloric acid and ephedrine.

The defendants have also denied charges of manufacturing the methamphetamine and possession of 14 kilograms of cannabis for supply.

The charges stem from a dawn police raid of a McLaren Falls Rd address on June 27,

Police have alleged they found a "significant clandestine" laboratory capable of producing several kilograms of methamphetamine each week.

Judge Peter Rollo remanded Mercer on bail on strict terms to next appear in the same court on September 10 for a case review, including surrendering her passport.

Crown solicitor Anna Pollett opposed bail for Breingan citing a number of legal reasons.

After hearing from Breingan's lawyer Craig Tuck, Judge Rollo refused bail to Breingan, and remanded him to appear in court again on September 10 for a case review hearing.