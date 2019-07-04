A bowel cancer patient given a terminal diagnosis after doctors missed her symptoms has died, days before she and her husband were to renew their wedding vows.

Toni Adie-Kinraid, a Dunedin mother of two, suffered severe symptoms before she was taken seriously.

Last year, when the 37-year-old was finally diagnosed with bowel cancer, it was incurable as it was too far advanced.

Toni knew she had just months to live when she spoke to the Herald in May as part of a series about inadequate cancer care in New Zealand.

"My chance to fight was taken away from me. A

