A driver and passenger got a little wet after crashing into Otago Harbour this afternoon.

A police spokesman said it was called to the submerged car just after 2.30pm after it crashed into the harbour near the intersection of Aramoana Rd and Lewis St.

The driver and passenger managed to escape unharmed and called police.

The car was later winched out of the harbour.

A Reilly's tower truck operator connects a chain to a car in the Otago Harbour about 1km north of Deborah Bay about 3pm. Photo / Peter McIntosh

Meanwhile, in North Dunedin a car was damaged after knocking over a street light in Lovelock Ave.

This article was first published on the Otago Daily Times.