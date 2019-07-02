A freight train derailment near Wellington is set to cause delays to thousands of Wellington commuters on Wednesday morning.

Train services in and out of Wellington on the Hutt, Kapiti, Melling and Wairarapa lines have been cancelled until further notice.

Metlink has not been able to source enough replacement buses to transport the approximately 20,000 passengers who travel by train during the weekday peak.

The freight train derailed about 7.40 last night, near the junction between Kāpiti and Hutt Valley lines.

Work crews have worked overnight to clear the freight train and repair the damage, but that process is expected to take some time.

"The wagons remained upright but it took the locomotive engineer 230 metres before he was able to stop the train, leaving damaged tracks and points on the main tracks into Wellington," Metlink said.

"Work crews are on site working to re-rail the freight train and repair the damage, but at this stage we have no indication of how long this will take. It is likely to continue to impact services in the afternoon.

"Crews are working through the night to re-rail the train as quickly as possible to restore the network to resume passenger services."

Your service

Kāpiti line:

Reduced train services stopping at all stations will run on a half hourly timetable from 6am between Waikanae and Porirua only. If you are wanting to travel between Porirua and Wellington Metlink recommend alternative transport or avoiding travel.

Hutt Valley line:

Reduced train services stopping at all stations will run on a half hourly timetable from 6am between Upper Hutt and Petone only. If you are wanting to travel between Petone and Wellington Metlink recommend alternative transport or avoiding travel.

Wairarapa line:

Six buses will travel between Masterton and Wellington in the morning, which will be departing at 6.47am only. Metlink recommend alternative transport or avoiding travel.

Melling line:

All Melling line services are cancelled. Metlink has asked commuters to arrange alternative transport or avoid travel.

Johnsonville line:

Train services will continue to run to timetable on the Johnsonville line as it is not affected by the derailment.