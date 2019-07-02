Cheaper public transport fares will mean hundreds of dollars in savings for Auckland families, Mayor Phil Goff says.

This morning he announced a policy to reduce bus, train and ferry fares for all of the city's schoolchildren in the next term of council.

In addition, the policy would see a further reduction in child fares so they are only 50 per cent of an adult fare.

"The more we make public transport affordable for children and their families, the more they will use it," Goff said.

"For a child travelling across two zones, over the year, the savings will be $114 and over three zones that will increase to $171 – and this is just on school travel.

"This is really going to help families, particularly where there is more than one child in the family."

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff. Photo / File

In May, Auckland Council approved $39.5 million of new spending proposals in the next financial year.

The new spending was tabled by the mayor and included his recent proposal to add $1.1m for new public transport initiatives.

From September, children under 16 will ride free on weekends, on buses, trains and some ferries.

Also, many ferry passengers will get fare cuts as a result of integrating their ferry tickets with bus and train connections.

"This is another step forward that we are taking in making public transport more accessible and cheaper," Goff said.

"That is all part of being an international city that caters to an ever-growing population."