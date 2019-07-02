Police have named the man who died in Waihī after being hit by a car at the weekend.

Raymond Wharekawa, 28, of Katikati, was hit on George St around 1am on Saturday.

Wharekawa's obituary in the Herald said he was a "much-loved brother" and dearly loved moko (grandson) who would be sadly missed. His tangi is to be held at Tuapiro Marae on Wednesday.

In a statement police extended their sympathies to his whānau and friends.

Advertisement

The investigation into the death is ongoing and one person is assisting police with their inquiries, police said.

READ MORE

• Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Waihī

• Homicide investigation started after a man killed by car in Waihi

Charges had not been laid at this stage and no-one else is being sought in relation to this matter, police said.

The car driver didn't immediately stop after hitting Wharekawa but drove on and crashed into a fence about 100m down the road, police said on Saturday.

The man and driver were also believed to have known each other, with neither living in Waihī.