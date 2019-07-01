A lower North Island company that develops state-of-the-art, hands-free wheelchairs, that move according to its user's body movement, has been given a $2.5 million loan by the Government.

Ōtaki-based Omeo Technology got the loan through the Provincial Growth Fund (PFG) to scale up and centralise its production.

The loan, which has been agreed in principal, is expected to create a further 21 professional and product assembly roles jobs.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said the loan gives a locally run, innovative company the boost it needs to accelerate its growth plans.

He said the money would also create positive flow-on effects for nearby businesses.

Some $635,000 of PFG funding has also been provided to Waiorua Lodge in Kāpiti Island.

The funding has been provided for the Lodge to scope the improvement of tourism infrastructure on Māori-owned land at Kāpiti Island.

"This will investigate an upgrade to the existing lodge and supporting facilities at Waiorua Bay and will also look at renewable energy sources to maintain the island's stunning environment," Jones said.

"This could bring more people to the region which acts as a gateway to Kāpiti Island, and increase employment opportunities for local people."

In addition to this, $140,000 has been made available over two years for a dedicated person to work closely with Kāpiti Coast District Council and provide additional support for PGF-funded projects.

"The combined effect of the funding announced today means Kāpiti's economy has the support it needs to grow and attract further investment.

"For local people, this means more jobs and a more diverse economy. This shows what the PGF can achieve by collaborating with local communities," Jones said.