The victims of the Christchurch terror attack have reportedly received a donation made indirectly by the alleged gunman Brenton Tarrant.

It's understood he donated nearly US$1700 ($2520) towards European far-right leader Martin Sellner more than a year ago.

And today, Newshub revealed Sellner had donated $1242 of the alleged gunman's money to a support fund for the victims of the March 15 mosque attacks.

However, Victim Support told the Herald it does not believe it would be appropriate for them to receive and keep the payment.

"New Zealand law requires us to offer to reimburse the donation before giving it to another cause," a spokeswoman said.

"Should the donor reject the funds, they will be passed on to a suitable anti-racism charity."

Sellner, leader of Austria's Identitarian movement Generation Identity, confirmed speculation the alleged gunman and he had communicated before the attacks.

After receiving the donation from the alleged gunman, Sellner told him if he was ever in Vienna, the pair should meet for a "coffee or beer".

"The same goes for you if you ever come to Australia or New Zealand," the alleged gunman told Sellner in a reply email.

People pay their respects at the sea of tributes outside the Botanic Gardens. Photo / Dean Purcell

"We have people in both countries that would happily host you in their homes."

However, Sellner denied there were any connections between himself and the alleged gunman, who is accused of killing 51 Muslims.

"What happened was that I received a donation by him, we exchanged a few emails, and since then no contact," Sellner told Newshub.

Meanwhile, Jacinda Ardern has slammed the National Party over its stance on the United Nations migration compact.

The Government signed the compact last year despite claims from the National Party it would restrict the ability of future governments to decide on which migrants were welcome and which weren't.

This followed footage, revealed by Newshub, of a Christchurch protest against the compact in which protesters called for Peters to be hanged earlier this year.

Peters told Newshub the misinformation around the migration pact was based on propaganda from Austrian neo-Nazis, in particular, from Sellner.

That made Bridges' position as leader untenable and he should resign, Peters said.

Sellner also had a message for Bridges, "I tell him he is on the right track here. The silent majority is on his side," Newshub reported.