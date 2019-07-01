COMMENT:

Division is great! Fighting among yourselves is ideal! We will never assimilate with your way of life!

These are the messages we hear and absorb from a group of people who are constantly trying to control and undermine our culture. They literally take our jobs, don't understand our way of life and don't care to learn. While there are some good people in this group, they are mainly a drain on society and leech off everyone else. They are a bad minority.

I am, of course, talking about the rich.

Don't get me wrong, some of my best friends